PROSSER, Wash. —
Friday night, officers with the Prosser Police Department were called out to a weapons complaint in the area of Lincoln Grade.
According to PPD, a person told officers they were walking when a man pulled a knife out and showed a gun at the victim.
The suspect began yelling at the victim and left in a car.
Prosser police tried to stop the suspect from leaving but stopped when the car drove away from them.
A couple hours later, the car was found on the 900 block of Brown St. in Prosser.
The suspect was identified and taken into custody.
He's been booked into the Benton County Jail on allegations of "brandishing weapons."
