CLE ELUM, Wash. — A standoff in Cle Elum ended peacefully at around 3:30 p.m. on December 2 after law enforcement responded to Moore’s Metal Work on E First Street regarding an armed and barricaded person inside, according to a press release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Two employees called 9-1-1 around 11:30 a.m., reporting they had left their work after their 55-year-old coworker threatened the owner, according to KCSO. They said this employee was walking around inside the shop with a shotgun and had been damaging the owner’s vehicles and equipment. They also told police that the employee lived in a room in the business and that the owner was not there at the time.
Officers with the Cle Elum Police Department ordered the 55-year-old to leave the business, but he didn’t. Both the Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team and the Kittitas County Regional Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the standoff. As the standoff continued, KCSO reports law enforcement heard gunshots from inside the business. It’s reported that the employee would occasionally come outside, shout at law enforcement, then go back inside.
Negotiators called the employee, as well as his friends and family, before he surrendered to law enforcement. He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged for threats and property damage, according to KCSO.
