KENNEWICK - Officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint. The report was of several gunshots being heard in the area, and several males being seen running away. Officers arrived and didn’t locate any property damage or injuries. Officers and detectives conducted further investigation and discovered that a dispute had occurred between several males, which led to one of them chasing a teenage male and firing a handgun at him. Nobody was injured, but the incident stemmed from a dispute over property.
On Friday morning Kennewick Police developed information that a suspect would be in the 1800 block Leslie Rd in Richland. Richland Police, Kennewick Police and SWAT members contained the residence and took Terro Cruz-Bell (24) into custody for Assault 1st degree. He was booked into Benton County Jail.