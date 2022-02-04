KENNEWICK – Kennewick Police Department was called to assist on a vehicle fire call early this morning that raised suspicion. Firefighters responding to the 1100 block of N Arthur Street arrived to a male and female arguing.
Police investigation determined the two had been in the vehicle together when the male physically assaulted the female. He continued to then pour gasoline in the car. He lit fire to the gasoline while the female was still inside the car.
Both the male and female were able to leave the scene without further injury. He was arrested for first degree attempted domestic violence assault and first degree domestic violence arson.
