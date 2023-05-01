KENNEWICK, Wash.- One person is in jail after allegedly stealing a golf cart and threatening a golf course employee with a gun on April 30.
A Zintel Creek Golf Club employee found the male suspect that drove off with the cart on the 1000 block of 10th Ave. When the employee confronted the suspect they were threatened with a BB gun according to Kennewick Police.
Kennewick Police responded and contained the area. K-9 Ivan tracked the suspect and Richland Police assisted in the search with a drone.
The suspect was found on the 700 block of W. 19th in Kennewick and booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of theft 2, felony harassment and for a misdemeanor warrant according to the KPD.
