GRANDVIEW, Wash.—
According to Washington State Patrol a 25-year-old driver was heading eastbound on interstate 82 near Grandview.
The driver lost control of the car causing it roll before hitting the guard rail and light pole.
He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
WSP Troopers believe the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
