RICHLAND, WA - Both the victim and shooter are in the hospital after a fight in Richland early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Winslow Road at about 12:10 a.m. They say the shooting started from a fight between the two men. During the fight one of the men shot the other multiple times. 

Police say both men were taken to the hospital. The shooting victim is expected to be okay.

The shooter is in police custody and complying.

The investigation is ongoing.