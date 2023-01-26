YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Police responded to a shooting around 12:35 p.m. on January 26 near 1st and H Streets.
According to the YPD a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. The victim is currently undergoing surgery at the hospital.
4 juvenile suspects between the ages of 12 and 16 were detained on N. 1st Street in connection to the shooting. The juveniles reportedly got into a verbal confrontation with the victim before a shot was fired according to the YPD.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but according to the YPD it appears to be gang-related.
