Man killed by semi-truck on highway 395

KENNEWICK, WA- Parts of southbound 395 were closed due to a pedestrian being struck and killed by a semi-truck.  

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when a semi was heading southbound on 395 near milepost 14. That's where 46-year old Jeremie J. Mills reportedly walked into the roadway where he was hit.  The driver of the semi will not be charged.

