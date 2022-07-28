Man killed in King Street shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. - A shooting has been confirmed by the Yakima Police Department in Yakima Thursday night.
YPD responded to the call at around 11 p.m. at the 1300 block of W King Street and S 14th Avenue near Lewis Clark Middle School.
Captain Jay Seely told us a 33-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest multiple times.
One witness says she heard gunshots and immediately performed CPR on the victim, while waiting for medics to arrive.
YPD tells NBC Right Now the victim may have been associated with gangs in the area, however the motive for the shooting is unclear.
Officers say there is no threat to the public or person of interest at the moment.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
