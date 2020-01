MORROW COUNTY, Oregon - A man was killed in a car crash on Friday in Morrow County.

Police say they were called to the crash around 6:30 in the evening. It happened on Highway 207 near Milepost 19B.

The man was identified as 56 year-old Phillip Sharkey of Hermiston.

Investigators say he was driving a truck pulling a trailer north on 207 when it hit the guardrail, veered off the road, and landed down in an embankment.

Police say he died at the scene.