BENTON COUNTY, WA - A 43-year-old Kennewick man is dead after a single-car crash on I-82 in Benton County.

The accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, Dec. 13, just south of Kennewick. The man was driving eastbound when he lost control and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead the scene after having been ejected from the car. He had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash was determined to be driving too fast for conditions. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.