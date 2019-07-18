Man leads police on a car chase through a neighborhood

PASCO, WA - Man arrested after leading police on a car chase.

Pasco Police say the chase started in Kennewick Wednesday night at about 9:30.

The chase crossed over into Pasco. The driver, Nelson Mejia, eventually stopped in the area of Bakerloo Lane and Picadilly Drive.

The suspect then took off running.

Police used a K9 officer to track the driver, but couldn’t find him.

Officers and Washington State troopers left the area, but after a short time, they got calls from neighbors, who said the suspect was walking through the neighborhood.

When troopers returned, they arrested Mejia.