Man leads police on a car chase

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is behind bars after leading Kennewick police on a high speed chase.

This all started when officers spotted a white Honda Civic matching the description of a stolen car in the area of North Columbia Center Boulevard and Tapteal loop.

When police tried to pull the car over, the driver, Jesse Croxton took off.

He lead police into Columbia Park where he hit a curb in a roundabout and flattened a tire.

Officers used spike strips and flattened two more tires.

The chase ended when Croxton lost control near Fruitland Street and Columbia Park Trail.

Croxton tried running away but was caught fairly quickly.

He is now in the Benton County jail facing multiple charges.