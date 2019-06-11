Man leads police on car chase after giving them his license

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department is looking for a man who lead them on a high speed chase and got away early Tuesday morning.

Officer Taylor noticed a car driving "erratically" in the Walmart parking lot of Road 68 in Pasco around 3:00 a.m.

Police say when the officer got close to the car, the driver almost hit the officer.

Officer Taylor initiated a traffic stop and the driver handed over his driver's license. Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Antonio de Jesus Martinez.

Officers say Martinez's license had been suspended or revoked by Department of Licensing as well as a misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Martinez sped away from the scene in his Cadillac CTS with a Washington License plate number AAP9192 and picked up a new felony eluding charge.

Police say Martinez starting swerving into the opposite lanes of traffic and eventually reached high speeds.

Officers performed a pit maneuver to try to stop Martinez, but it failed.

Martinez lead the officers on a high speed chase into Kennewick but after spinning out, Martinez "rammed" a police car and continued on his way.

Because of possible danger to the public, the pursuit was terminated.

Police are now asking the public to contact them if they know of Martinez's whereabouts.