EPHRATA, Wash. - The man charged for a mass shooting at The Gorge Amphitheatre campgrounds during the Beyond Wonderland music festival appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment. He pled not guilty on all counts.
The suspect, 26-year-old James Kelly, was arrested on June 17 after he allegedly took a "bad" dose of psychedelic mushrooms and shot five people.
One of the victims, his girlfriend Lily Luksich, suffered life-threatening injuries but was released from hospital on July 1, with a long road of recovery ahead. Two other victims, 31-year-old Andrew Caudra and 62-year-old Lori Williams, were shot at and injured. The first two victims who were walking by Kelly's campsite, 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz, died after multiple shots were fired at them.
Kelly pled not guilty to two-counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 23.
