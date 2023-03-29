- Directors: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

- Metascore: 81

- Runtime: 139 minutes

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who suddenly finds herself in the middle of a battle for the future of the multiverse. The big bad turns out to be another version of her queer daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), and Evelyn's affirmation of her turns out to be the key to stopping interdimensional destruction. To date, it is indie distributor A24's highest-grossing film ever.