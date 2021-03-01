Man rescued from under 1,500 lb haybale after trespassing on Franklin County farm

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy and Fire department were called to Peterson Rd early Monday morning to rescue a man trapped under a bale of hay.
Deputies found the 50 year old local man trapped under a 1,500 lb. haybale. According to the Farmer, the man did not have permission to be on his property and had not purchased any hay.
Franklin County Sheriff’s and Fire department were able to dig the man out and get him medical attention.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.