Richland robbery and crash

Robbery in Richland leads to fight and suspect dragged. Courtesy: RPD.

RICHLAND, Wash.,- According to the Richland Police Department, Sunday evening officers responded to a single-car crash and fight near Leslie Road and Peachtree Lane.

Once officers arrived, they say the driver of the car had been robbed by a man. Police say the suspect held onto the driver’s door as they tried to drive away. RPD says the driver drove for about a quarter mile with the suspect still holding onto the door.

Police say after the crash the driver and the suspect got into a fight. Officers said that’s when a car known to the suspect pulled up and drove away with the suspect.

Police were able to track down the suspect at a local area hospital and will be charged with robbery. RPD says that the man and the suspect have a mutual acquaintance and this is not a random incident. 