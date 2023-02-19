RICHLAND, Wash.,- According to the Richland Police Department, Sunday evening officers responded to a single-car crash and fight near Leslie Road and Peachtree Lane.
Once officers arrived, they say the driver of the car had been robbed by a man. Police say the suspect held onto the driver’s door as they tried to drive away. RPD says the driver drove for about a quarter mile with the suspect still holding onto the door.
Police say after the crash the driver and the suspect got into a fight. Officers said that’s when a car known to the suspect pulled up and drove away with the suspect.
Police were able to track down the suspect at a local area hospital and will be charged with robbery. RPD says that the man and the suspect have a mutual acquaintance and this is not a random incident.
