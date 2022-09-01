KENNEWICK, Wash.-
On Wednesday, August, 31st, Paul Anthony McVay was sentenced in Benton County Superior Court to 140 months in prison for his role in an attack on his co-defendants landlords in December of 2021.
In July, McVay was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree with a Deadly Weapon, Assault in the Second Degree, and Assault in the Fourth Degree.
Based on the violent nature of the crime and McVay's criminal history, Superior Court Judge Dave Peterson sentenced McVay to the top of the standard sentencing range of 140 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.