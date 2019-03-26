PASCO, WA - On Tuesday, March 26, Adan Virgen-Ponce (DOB: 2-21-1981) was sentenced for the murder of Froilan Godines. The case originated from events on February 7, 2010, when Virgen-Ponce stabbed the victim Godines while Godines was working as a security guard at a club on the 1100 block of West Lewis Street in Pasco, WA.

Virgen-Ponce entered a guilty plea to second degree murder on March 12, 2019. The standard sentencing range for second degree murder based upon Virgen-Ponce's criminal history is between 123 to 220 months, or approximately 10 to 18 years followed by 36 months of community custody.

The court followed the state's recommendation of 18 years, which was made following a meeting and agreement by the victim's family members.