BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Jesus Avalos Chavez has been sentenced to 150 months of incarceration for Vehicular Homicide.
According to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Eisinger, The sentence comes after a six-day trial. Chavez was found guilty by a jury of Vehicular homicide while Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor.
On July 5, 2021, Chavez drove into on-coming traffic on State Route 14 and killed Manual Guajardo Jr.
At the time of the crash Chavez had a blood Alcohol Content of 0.18. The legal limit is 0.08. According to court documents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.