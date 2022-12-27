A judge has handed down the longest prison terms so far in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged with having a direct role in the conspiracy. But they were members of a paramilitary group that trained with Adam Fox, the leader of the scheme. Musico was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison. Morrison got 10 years and Bellar received seven. They had forged an early alliance with Fox before the FBI broke up the scheme in 2020. The three were convicted of providing material support for a terrorist act. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted stiff sentences, saying they'd threatened democracy.