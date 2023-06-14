SPOKANE WASH.- Felipe Tapia-Perez, age 29, of Othello, Washington has been sentenced to serve a 168 month sentence in federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms. This sentence will be served concurrently to a current 86 month long sentence for manslaughter in the first degree.
In February of 2021 Tapia-Perez was arguing with his partner while parked outside of her residence. While arguing Tapia-Perez was holding a stolen firearm as his four year old son was waiting outside the car. When the pistol discharged a bullet got stuck in the child's head
After being driven to Othello Community Hospital the child passed away.
After serving the two sentences Tapia-Perez will be released on a 3 year probation.
