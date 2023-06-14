SPOKANE WASH.- Felipe Tapia-Perez, age 29, of Othello, Washington has been sentenced to serve a 168 month sentence in federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms. This sentence will be served concurrently with an 86 month long sentence for manslaughter in the first degree.
In February of 2021 Tapia-Perez was arguing with his partner while parked outside of her residence. While arguing Tapia-Perez was holding a stolen firearm as his four year old son was waiting outside the car. When the pistol discharged a bullet got stuck in the child's head
After being driven to Othello Community Hospital the child passed away.
After serving the two sentences Tapia-Perez will be released on a 3 year probation.
