YAKIMA, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref announced that Brandon Kelly Root, 47, of Toppenish has been sentenced to 96 months in prison.
According to court documents, on June 11th, 2017 at 2:30 a.m. Root was driving on the Yakima Nation. Root then crossed the center line of the road and hit another car head-on.
According to court documents, four individuals were in the car that was hit, and only two survived.
When officers arrived on the scene of the collision Root was found wedged in the driver's seat of his car.
according to court documents, officers noted that Root had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. Root was the only occupant of the vehicle. an 18-pack of beer was located on the front passenger floor.
After Root was taken to the hospital a blood test done 4 hours after the crash showed a blood alcohol level of .10 which is above the legal limit.
According to court documents, Root admitted to drinking that day at a bar and softball tournament. Root also stated that he did not recall the details of the crash.
“As a result of Mr. Root’s dangerous actions, two individuals were killed and countless others will never be the same,” stated U.S. Attorney Waldref.
Root has been charged and sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and two counts of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Harm.
United States District Judge Mary K. Dimke has sentenced Root to 96 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
