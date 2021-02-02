Man sentenced to Federal Prison for assaulting girlfriend on the Colville Indian Reservation

SPOKANE, WA – A Member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation was sentenced to 21 months in Federal Prison for an assault resulting in substantial bodily injury his girlfriend at the time.
William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Daniel Parks Conant Jr., age 28, was sentenced Tuesday after having pleaded guilty on July 7, 2020, to Crime on Indian Reservation, Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to a Spouse, Intimate Partner, or Dating Partner.
United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Clark to a 21-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 3-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal custody.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Clark was driving with his then girlfriend, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. En route, Conant became upset with her when their vehicle ran out of gas. Conant began hitting her in the face with his fists several times and dragged her across the roadway. Fortunately, she was able to get away, flag down police, and report the assault to authorities.
United States Attorney Hyslop said, “The sentence imposed by the Court reflects the very serious nature of domestic assault. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington works closely with federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to ensure that Native American Women and families are protected from violence such as this.”
This case was investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tribal Law Enforcement Department of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Police. This case was prosecuted by Richard R. Barker, Assistant United States Attorney, and Michael L. Vander Giessen, Special Assistant United States Attorney, for the Eastern District of Washington.