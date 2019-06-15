Man seriously injured after boating accident

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being thrown off a boat and hitting the propeller on the Columbia River Saturday afternoon.

Franklin County Sheriff Deputies say a man in his mid 20s was getting on a boat after tubing behind it. Before he could get in completely the driver began moving the boat forward. The boat lunged causing the man to be thrown overboard.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this accident.

Franklin County Sheriff Deputies want to take this time to remind boaters to stay seated when the boat is moving.