FINLEY, WA - A man was shot after assaulting a homeowner around 9:45 p.m. on Friday night.

Benton County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of Dague Road and Bowles Road in Finley for a report of a physical disturbance.

When deputies arrived they detained Cody Meyers. A medic was also called to the scene because Meyers was bleeding severely from his head and he had been shot five times.

An investigation revealed that Meyers walked inside a house and assaulted the homeowner, which is when a friend grabbed a pellet rifle and shot Meyers in an attempt to get him to release the victim.

Meyers is being charged with burglary and second degree assault.