HERMISTON, Ore.-
Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a shooting victim on Golda Road in Hermiston around 5:06 a.m. on March 6.
According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) Deputies contacted a 42-year-old female in the home and found a 54-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was still conscious and was Lifeflighted to the hospital.
According to the UCSO the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but it appears to be an isolated domestic incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.