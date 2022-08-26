PASCO, Wash.-
Around 12:30 a.m. Pasco Police responded to a weapons complaint at Butte and Owen Avenue.
Police arrived to find the victim, a 19 year old Pasco man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to the Pasco Police Department, officers performed first aid until the man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police are currently following up leads on possible suspects.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information should call the Pasco Police non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case #22-045005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.