Updated

RICHLAND,WA- The man who was shot Friday night in Richland has been pronounced dead. 30 year old Daniel S. Rice of West Richland passed away last night due to injuries sustained from the shooting.

Richland Police responded to several calls from people in the Jadwin Ave. Van Giesen St. area saying they heard multiple gun shots. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Witnesses say the suspect ran away down Jadwin Avenue towards Chief Joseph Middle School before getting into a dark colored car. Police are still investigating the situation.

