WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A 34-year-old man was shot while trying to break into a Walla Walla home around 8:30 p.m. on April 6.
The attempted burglary and shooting happened on the 500 block of N. Roosevelt St. Walla Walla Police Officers responded to the scene, but were advised that the suspect drove himself to the hospital according to a WWPD press release.
WWPD Officers responded to St. Mary Medical Center and found the suspect's car crashed nearby. There has been no update on the suspect's condition at this time.
Walla Walla Police are still investigating the attempted robbery and shooting.
