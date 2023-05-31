KENNEWICK, Wash.- One man was hospitalized and another is behind bars after a stabbing on the 700 block of N. Columbia Center Blvd. around 6 p.m. on May 30.
Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of an assault with weapons at a business and found a male with a non-life threatening stab wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.
According to the KPD a 21-year-old Richland man was identified and arrested in connection to the stabbing. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of assault in the 2nd degree.
