A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on May 30.

KENNEWICK, Wash.- One man was hospitalized and another is behind bars after a stabbing on the 700 block of N. Columbia Center Blvd. around 6 p.m. on May 30.

Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of an assault with weapons at a business and found a male with a non-life threatening stab wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

According to the KPD a 21-year-old Richland man was identified and arrested in connection to the stabbing. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of assault in the 2nd degree.