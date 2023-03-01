WAPATO, Wash. - Law enforcement is responding to a gunshot victim around the 100 block of Osborne Road in Wapato, according to Public Information Officer with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Casey Schilperoort.
One man was shot and is alive, en route to the hospital, according to Schilperoort. Few details are known at this time.
The case has been referred to Yakama Nation Tribal Police.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
