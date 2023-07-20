OTHELLO, Wash.- Adams County Sheriff's Deputies recently arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and attempted rape of a child.
Deputies responded to a home on the 600 block of Wagon Rd in Othello around 12:30 a.m. on July 19 and gathered evidence that led to the identification and arrest of a 32-year-old suspect.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office the suspect was found in bed with an 11-year-old by the child's mother.
Due to the sensitive nature of the charges the Adams County Sheriff's Office will not be releasing more details of the alleged incident at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
