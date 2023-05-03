MORROW COUNTY, Ore.- An 18-year-old Heppner man is behind bars suspected of several sex crimes involving multiple juvenile victims.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) received reports of the alleged crimes on April 13 and began investigating. The investigation led to the collection of evidence linking the 18-year-old suspect to the crimes.
According to the MCSO the suspect was booked into the Umatilla County Jail with bail set at $500,000. He was arraigned on a grand jury indictment on May 1, suspected of sex abuse, rape, and online sexual corruption of a minor.
The MCSO's investigation is ongoing.
