KENNEWICK, Wash.- The man suspected of stealing a Kennewick Police is now facing 38 charges in Benton County Superior Court.
Christoffer Pearson,39, of Kennewick was arrested on July 24 after taking a KPD patrol car at knifepoint and leading Police on a chase.
Probable cause documents filed in Benton County Superior Court show that Pearson is being charged with:
- 3 counts of 2nd degree assault.
- Robbery in the 1st degree.
- Theft of a motor vehicle.
- Eluding.
- 2 counts of malicious mischief in the 2nd degree.
- DUI.
- Obstruction.
- Resisting arrest.
- 27 counts of wrongful use of a telephone.
According to court documents Pearson reportedly made 27 threatening calls to 911 dispatch then refused help and wouldn't come out of his house when KPD Officers arrived.
Police were going to issue a citation and were driving away from Pearson's home when dispatch received reports that he left the home with unknown objects in his hands.
Responding Officers determined that Pearson had knives in his hands and were readying to use less-lethal munitions when he reportedly threw a knife and began slashing a patrol car with another knife.
According to the probable cause documents Pearson then threw another knife at Officers and reached through the open window of a patrol car and opened the door then got in and drove away, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour down 10th Ave towards Steptoe.
As Pearson weaved in and out of traffic through Richland and onto the bypass highway Pasco Police joined the chase and a PIT maneuver was used to stop the suspect's car and he was taken into custody with the help of a K9 unit.
Pearson reportedly admitted to taking several narcotics before driving according to the probable cause documents, including heroin, fentanyl and marijuana.
After being treated at the hospital Pearson was booked into the Benton County Jail. He is currently on a 72-hour felony hold with no bail that is set to expire on July 27.
