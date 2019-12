YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A man from White Swan was taken to the hospital last night after crashing his car in Yakima County.

It happened around 11 pm on I-82 past Milepost 39 just south of Union Gap city limits.

Washington State Patrol says 30 year-old Eli Sampson was driving eastbound when he veered off the road into an embankment.

Troopers say he was driving under the influence and was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. No word yet on his condition.