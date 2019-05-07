5-8-19 UPDATE:

EPHRATA, WA - Grant County Sheriff's Office has stated that they captured Joshua Maher on Wednesday afternoon.

They add that they wish for the speedy recovery of their courthouse security officer, who was the victim of the assault. The office is respecting her privacy by not naming her, but they "can share that she is doing as good as can be expected."

5-7-19 ORIGINAL STORY:

EPHRATA, WA - Grant County Sheriff's deputies are searching for 34-year-old Joshua Maher after an assault at the courthouse. The assault happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Maher is white, 5' 09", 174 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos including on the back of the neck and shoulders. Call 9-1-1 if you see him. He was last seen in the area north of the courthouse (Northwest section of Ephrata).

A K-9 is being deployed into neighborhoods, and residents are asked to stay indoors.

Follow Facebook.com/GrantCoSheriff for updates.