KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department is looking for a 43-year-old man accused of assaulting and running over a woman around the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue before 9:30 p.m. on March 7. An arrest warrant was requested for second-degree assault domestic violence with a deadly weapon, which is a felony, according to KPD Sergeant Chris Littrell. 

The man was arguing with a 50-year-old woman outside before allegedly assaulting her and running her over with his pickup. She suffered significant injuries, but none were life-threatening, according to Littrell. She has since been released from the hospital. 

Juveniles saw the incident and called 911, according to Littrell. 