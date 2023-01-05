A woman accused of shoving a 3-year-old girl off a Portland light rail platform and onto the train tracks will be held without bail. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said 32-year-old Brianna Workman was arraigned Thursday on charges of assault, attempted assault, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person. A male bystander quickly rescued the child, who reported a severe headache and had a small red mark on her forehead, the district attorney’s office said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports court records show Workman has been living without shelter in Portland. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.