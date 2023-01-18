Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter escapes custody in Oregon

MISSION, Ore. — The Umatilla Tribal Police Department, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are asking for the public’s help locating escaped inmate Tom Redhawk Tias, who reportedly left the Medicine Wheel Recovery Services in St. Helens on January 16, 2023. The release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) reports Tias assaulted someone at the treatment facility, took off his monitoring device and left.
A federal warrant has been issued for Tias’ arrest, according to the press release. Law enforcement reports he may be heading to the Pendleton area. Tias pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in December 2022, leading to scheduled sentencing in April 2023.
If you see Tias, do not talk to him. Call UTPD dispatch immediately at 541-278-0550.
