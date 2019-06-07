FINLEY, WA - A man wanted for a felony warrant is now in custody after a standoff near Finley Middle School, which resulted in a brief school lock down.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office and Kennewick Police found 44-year-old Tobin Kidder, who had machetes, knives and daggers on his person, across the street from Finley Middle School around 11:30 a.m. Kidder had been wanted for a month on a felony warrant.

Police were called in and a short standoff ensued when Kidder refused to cooperate. A crisis negotiator was called in, who helped de-escalate the situation. The nearby schools went into lock down and roads were blocked off during the standoff.

After a short amount of time and effective de-escalation tactics, Kidder was taken into custody without incident, and no one was injured. Roads are back open and school lock down was lifted at 12:35 PM.

BCSO says Kidder will face additional charges including drugs and weapons.