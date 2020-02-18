BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man with a felony warrant for rape of a child, after they tried to catch a driver believed to be the man who was driving recklessly.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 18, deputies were in the area of Snow Lane and Highland Ext. in Benton City when they saw a vehicle driving recklessly. The car sped off and turned off the vehicle lights, and was later found in the 2400 block of Snow Lane.
The driver seen running from the vehicle is suspected to be 34-year-old Alvaro Meza, who has a felony warrant for rape of a child.
Deputies and Pasco's K-9 team searched the area for about an hour but couldn't find the driver. If you know anything about their whereabouts, call 628-0333.