KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Shortly after midnight, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When Officers tried to contact the man he ran.
After a short chase Officers stopped the man and determined that he had a gun.
According to a KPD press release, the 27 year old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, and false reporting.
The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.