KPD arrested a man at Kennewick high on suspicion of trespassing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-

Shortly after midnight, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When Officers tried to contact the man he ran.

After a short chase Officers stopped the man and determined that he had a gun.

According to a KPD press release, the 27 year old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, and false reporting.

The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail.