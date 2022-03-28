SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -
One man is being held on bond following the murder of an Everett police officer on March 25. The 50-year-old man, Richard James Rotter, is held on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree firearm possession. His bail was set at $5 million.
Records show that Rotter has an extensive criminal history in the Tri-Cities area. Over 20 charges in the Benton and Franklin counties have been connected to Rotter.
He was allegedly involved in an altercation in Everett, fired a gun multiple times, fled and crashed into several cars. Officer Dan Rocha died in the line of duty as a result.
