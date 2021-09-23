FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond released a letter describing the differences between mandates and laws and why he's choosing not to enforce the mask mandate.
Mandate versus Law: Franklin County Sheriff shares his opinion
-
- Updated
- Comments
Currently in Kennewick
78°F
Sunny
81°F / 54°F
6 PM
78°F
7 PM
73°F
8 PM
67°F
9 PM
63°F
10 PM
60°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Bull Rider at the Pendleton Round-Up killed Thursday in a crash on I-82 in Oregon
- UPDATE: Kennewick Detectives investigating the Downtown shooting as a homicide
- Agencies join in investigation of Gabby Petito disappearance, missing poster released
- Benton County Sheriff's Office Investigates Deadly Crash
- “I am a murderer, what did I do?” Woman arrested for shooting her boyfriend in Selah
- Latino Heritage Month: From homeless to businessman, local pan dulce shop owner shares how at 70, he's working to make his panaderia successful
- FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend
- Ellensburg teen dies of suspected Fentanyl overdose, police say
- Bees kill 60 rare South African penguins in a freak accident
- Boy was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on his way to school in Kennewick
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
© Copyright 2021 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.