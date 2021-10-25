Washington - Effective yesterday the state of Washington is requiring people to use area codes when dialing. This comes after a nation wide number is being added as a mental health hotline.
The hotline is set to start taking calls in July 2022. Along with the mental health hotline, the Veteran's Affairs Committee will also be adding a Veteran's help hotline.
Kim Lettrick with Benton County Emergency Management says, "There's some effort on the national and state level and then it will trickle down to the local level on how we will interface with the suicide prevention hotline to ensure that if there is a need for emergency response, we can do that."
The state of Washington is set to have a panel in the coming weeks to make further decisions and detailed plans on the hotline.
The decisions came from House Bill 1477, which was set nation wide. The official hotline number is 9-8-8 but is not yet available for use. The process when dialing will be similar to when dialing 9-1-1. The area code will automatically be detected and forward your call to the nearest dispatcher.
The new Veteran's Hotline has not yet been decided.
Be sure to check your cellphone's phonebook and add in the area codes you may be missing.