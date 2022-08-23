BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
The Benton County Elections Division completed the mandatory machine recount on Monday, August, 22nd, for the position of Benton County Commissioner-District 2.
After the recount process was completed it was determined there was no change in the totals that were certified on August, 16th.
That means William "Bill" Jenkin will be the candidate moving on to the November, 8th General Election.
The County Canvassing Board met on Tuesday, August, 23rd, and certified the results of the recount.
In November, Michael Alvarez and William "Bill" Jenkin will appear on the ballot for Benton County Commissioner-District 2.
